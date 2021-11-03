Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,999,677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $68,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after buying an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $75,099,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

ZEN opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.