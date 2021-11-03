UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,294 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

