FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

