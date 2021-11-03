XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $72,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth $14,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 365.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 159.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 36.1% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 896,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

XPEV opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 8.67.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.