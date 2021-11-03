California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,354,000 after buying an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

