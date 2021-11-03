Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.42 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Scientific Games worth $48,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after buying an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after buying an additional 645,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

