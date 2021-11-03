Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.11

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 2316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.09.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,573 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

