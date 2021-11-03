EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Down 3.7%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 19.91 and last traded at 19.92. Approximately 5,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 402,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.68.

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 18.79.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,335,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

