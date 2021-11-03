Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPI stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

