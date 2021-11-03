Bit-Z Token (BZ) Trading 116% Higher This Week

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00219238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00097975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

