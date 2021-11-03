LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

