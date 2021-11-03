SUN (old) (SUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,457.26

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00080770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

