Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

