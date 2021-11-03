Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.51

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.51 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 1,628.80 ($21.28), with a volume of 11948898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,661.60 ($21.71).

A number of research firms have commented on RDSA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £126.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,593.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

