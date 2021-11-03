SAFE2 Price Reaches $236.23 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00080770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,014.85 or 1.00297532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,525.54 or 0.07203066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022129 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFE2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.