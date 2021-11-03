Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Service Co. International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

