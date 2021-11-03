National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

