Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.