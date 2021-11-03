FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chevron Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,546 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

