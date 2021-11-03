FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.