FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

