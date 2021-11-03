ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 788,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $951.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.