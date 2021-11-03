DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.30% of DBV Technologies worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

