ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.