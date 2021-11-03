19,158 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 231,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

