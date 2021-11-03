NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Holdings Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,732 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

