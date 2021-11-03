Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $937.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.