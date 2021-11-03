Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of DKL opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

