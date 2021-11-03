Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.05. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $66,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

