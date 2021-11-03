PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHAT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

