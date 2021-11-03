PDT Partners LLC Acquires 5,819 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

MRUS stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

