PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

GIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.