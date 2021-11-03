PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 38,943 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

