PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,751,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,516,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

