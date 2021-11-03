Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. On average, analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LRFC opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

