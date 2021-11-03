F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect F-star Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

