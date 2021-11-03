Robert W. Baird Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $375.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $137.49 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

