Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 4,155 ($54.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,809.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,335.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,220 ($55.13). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.