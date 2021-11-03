Loungers’ (LGRS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.18. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 131.28 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The company has a market capitalization of £287.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.