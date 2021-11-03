Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Grows By 20.0%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
