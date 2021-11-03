Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 205.90 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 151.80 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.15.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

