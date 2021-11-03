Oppenheimer Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $540.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

