Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Huntsman by 364.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

