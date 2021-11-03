Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

