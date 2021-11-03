State Street Corp Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281,645 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.89% of MasTec worth $149,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in MasTec by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

