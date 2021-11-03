Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 113,667 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Azure Power Global worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 389,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.