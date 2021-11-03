Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,500,000 Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.