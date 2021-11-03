First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.60 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 130.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

SMG stock opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.66.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

