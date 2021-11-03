Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 19,467 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

