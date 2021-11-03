Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1,006.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 253,132 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

